Santa Clara, January 28: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google, and various other leading AI and tech companies witnessed a massive slump in their valuation amid the rise of DeepSeek R1 reasoning, which affected the US stock market. Chinese AI DeepSeek became the most downloaded application, attracting more people to shift towards it and leaving ChatGPT behind. Amid this, there was news which said that NVIDIA had fired some employees who were responsible for innovation, which allowed AI model training to use only 1/6 of the GPU.

Asia Tech Wire said that NVIDIA's stock fell amid reports that its next-generation GPUs, 'Hopper,' were set to offer up to 6x the performance compared to the version called "Ampere." The NVIDIA Ampere architecture GeForce 30 series GPUs were launched on September 1, 2020, during the GeForce Special Event. On November 16, 2020, the tech giant introduced the A100 80 GB GPU at the SC20 event. On January 21, 2021, NVIDIA RTX 3060 based on Ampere architecture and mobile RTX graphics cards were revealed. NVIDIA Announced Layoffs? CEO Jensen Huang Reportedly Fires Employees Behind Innovation Allowing AI Models To Use Only 1/6 of GPU.

Asia Wire Tech posted on X, "A person familiar with the matter stated that its customers can now train Al models using only 1/6 of the previously-required GPUs." After that, the wire agency mentioned that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang fired employees who were responsible for this innovation. However, the news is not covered by any other news platforms, and the decision to lay off employees could be taken internally without making it public.

The post mentioned that the people involved in AI training could use only 1/6 of the next-gen GPU to complete the tasks. This indicated that NVIDIA had massively increased the performance of its Hopper GPUs for processing artificial intelligence. This could mean that the GPU used limited resources to do more tasks for AI computations. However, there is little information about NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang firing people to develop this innovation. Ubisoft Layoffs: French Video Game Developer Known for Assassins Creed, Far Cry Series, To Lay Off 185 Employees Amid Restructuring, Close UK’s Ubisoft Leamington Studio.

Recently, NVIDIA unveiled its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 Series, which included the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti, which are set to launch on February 20, 2025. The RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 graphics cards will be announced on January 30, 2025. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series reportedly offered a 30% boost in performance. However, the detailed comparison showed that there were some problems related to the rendering that needed fixing, and also the price was an issue.

