Islamabad [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): Pakistan journalist Malik Zafar Iqbal Naich was tragically shot and killed by two assailants while distributing local newspapers in the country's southern Punjab city of Rahim Yar Khan, as per The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

IFJ and its affiliate, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), have strongly condemned the murder that took place on Thursday and called for a swift investigation into the crime.

Naich, a local journalist, was gunned down in the early hours of the morning at Chowk Chanigoth in the area of Taranda Muhammad Panah, while performing his routine newspaper distribution alongside his hawker, Nazar Hussain.

Hussain, who had left Naich momentarily to deliver newspapers elsewhere, confirmed that two unidentified attackers fired multiple rounds at Naich, leaving him with six bullet wounds. The assailants then fled the scene. Naich died at the site of the attack.

The Pakistan police have lodged an FIR under Section 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, though the motive for the attack remains unclear. Local authorities have vowed to pursue the case and bring the perpetrators to justice.

This murder marks the eighth journalist killing in Pakistan this year, making the country the deadliest for journalists in South Asia in 2024. Earlier in November, Janan Hussain, the general secretary of the Parachinar Press Club, was also killed during a shooting incident in the Ochut area of northern Pakistan. The rise in violence, coupled with ongoing political instability and violent protests, has created a dangerous environment for journalists in the country.

The PFUJ condemned the murder, stating, "We strongly condemn the killing of Malik Zafar Naich and demand the authorities arrest the culprits and provide justice to the family."

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger expressed concern over the deteriorating safety of journalists in Pakistan.

"The tally of journalist killings in Pakistan in 2024 continues to mount. We call for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder of Malik Zafar Naich. Amid rising violence in the country, journalists and media workers must remain vigilant to stay safe and report responsibly," he said.

As Pakistan grapples with increasing violence and political unrest, the safety of its media professionals remains a critical issue. The PFUJ and international organizations continue to urge the authorities to ensure the safety and protection of journalists working under such perilous conditions. (ANI)

