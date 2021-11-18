Washington [US], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will consider the first review of its financial arrangement with Ukraine on November 22, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"I can confirm that this discussion with the board will take place on November 22," Rice said during a press briefing.

In June 2020, the Board of Governors - the highest decision-making body of the IMF - approved a new cooperation program for Ukraine. Ukraine is expected to receive a total of $5 billion under the new program.

Ukraine has already received the first tranche of $2.1 billion, which is supposed to be followed by transfers of the remaining $2.9 billion in four tranches, each amounting to about $700 million.

In September, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev expects to receive the next tranche under the IMF cooperation program in late November or early December. (ANI/Sputnik)

