Islamabad [Pakistan], March 27 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly reprimanded the current Pakistani government, criticising the mounting challenges faced by the country, particularly in the situation in Balochistan and its foreign policy.

Khan, in a statement on March 25, stated that the situation in Pakistan can only be addressed through "genuinely elected public representatives" rather than force or imposed governance, referring to the alleged rigging of the election and delayed result announcement.

Expressing deep concern over rising terrorism in Balochistan, Khan stated, "How can an illegitimate government imposed on Balochistan possibly resolve any issues? ... The firing of live ammunition on peaceful protesters, state violence and unlawful arrests are equally deeply troubling. It is the fundamental duty of the state to address the grievances of the people of Balochistan.

"The situation in Balochistan cannot improve unless the genuine public representatives are brought into mainstream, their voices are sincerely heard, and the fate of the region is decided in accordance with the will of the people. Sheer force can never resolve this issue. It would rather deepen crisis and fuel further instability," he added.

Khan, who is also the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), criticised the current administration as a "puppet government" born from "fraudulent elections", accusing it of failing across all fronts, especially in foreign policy.

"We share a 2,200-kilometre border with Afghanistan, and peaceful negotiations are the only way forward. During our tenure, despite strained relations with the Afghan government at the time, we engaged in direct talks with them. The policies we implemented over three years successfully eliminated terrorism. However, after our tenure, the adoption of Biden's policy led to numerous issues, and today, the public is bearing the consequences in the form of increased terrorism," he said, slamming the government's lack of diplomatic engagement with its neighbour.

He also lashed out at the 26th Constitutional Amendment, claiming it has "deteriorated" Pakistan's judicial system.

Citing his own legal battles, Khan alleged, "My pre-arrest bail hearing in the fabricated May 9th (2023) cases was scheduled after months of delay, but the Lahore High Court bench was dissolved to further delay the process. Similarly, the Toshakhana case, where my trial is being conducted within the jail premises, has been arbitrarily halted without explanation. Previously, the verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust case was deliberately delayed so that my case could be presented before handpicked judges in the Islamabad High Court following court packing."

He asserted, "This proves the imposed government's goal is to keep me jailed at all costs under a well-orchestrated plan, as my cases lack legal standing."

Khan accused state institutions of fixating on suppressing PTI, controlling media, prisons, and courts, questioning, "Adiala Jail is also being run by a Colonel. What authority does a Colonel have to control a jail?"

He further revealed ongoing restrictions imposed on him, stating, "This week, my sisters were also denied a meeting with me. Despite multiple court orders, I am barred from meeting friends, speaking to my children on the phone, or accessing my diary and books."

Defiant, he concluded by stating that he will never bow down to "fascism". (ANI)

