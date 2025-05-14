Peshawar, May 14 (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and jailed former prime minister Imran Khan is open to initiating dialogue with the federal government for the "sake of Pakistan" and to address the nation's ongoing political and economic challenges.

Speaking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Gandapur expressed frustration over being denied access to meet Khan at Adiala Jail, despite a court order permitting weekly meetings.

He emphasised the importance of consulting Khan on critical matters, especially with the upcoming budget discussions, and termed the prevention of such meetings as a "severe injustice".

Khan is willing to forgive and engage in dialogue with the government, Gandapur said, emphasising that the ongoing political instability and economic crisis are harming the country.

Without naming any individual, the chief minister said some individuals are hindering the reconciliation efforts despite Khan always maintaining that he is willing to engage in dialogue "for the sake of Pakistan".

Gandapur also mentioned that a request for Khan's complete release is under review, and all constitutional avenues are being pursued.

In a separate development, the IHC held a hearing on Khan's request for parole release in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust land corruption case. The registrar's office maintained its objections, with Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar clarifying that the parole request is separate from the sentence suspension case and will be treated accordingly. Khan's lawyer, Latif Khosa, urged the court to consider both requests simultaneously, arguing that perceptions of injustice could set a dangerous precedent.

During the hearing, lawyer Niazullah Niazi informed the court of seven pending contempt of court petitions, while the hearing for the sentence suspension has yet to be scheduled. The Acting Chief Justice reiterated that the parole release issue requires a separate decision and advised that government-related matters should be addressed through the appropriate forums.

