Sukkur [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday organized 'Haqooq-i-Sindh March' to rout the incumbent Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who have been ruling the province for the last 15 years in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, led the march at Kamoo Shaheed in Ubauro town of Ghotki district, situated along the Sindh-Punjab border, and said that the PPP had done nothing for the upliftment of Sindh and its people over the last 15 years, reported Dawn.

"No public welfare programme, no development plan, no new industries and no agriculture sector development had been seen in the long rule of the PPP in Sindh," he pointed out while deploring that PPP chief ministers, ministers, lawmakers and other leaders only enjoyed powers and amassed wealth.

Qureshi said that the PPP leaders exploited Sindhis and kept them deprived of their due rights. He asked people of Sindh to rise against the PPP over the excesses, reported Dawn.

"Insha Allah, PTI will rout the PPP in Sindh in the 2023 general elections and form its government," he said.

Shah regretted that Sindh lagged behind in the education sector as thousands of schools were lying closed and thousands more occupied by PPP-backed feudal lords, who were using them as their warehouses and for other purposes, reported Dawn.

He said that thousands of ghost teachers were drawing salaries from the Sindh government and many teachers were not discharging their duties.

The young generation is deprived of the right to education and livelihood. All other departments had also been ruined and plagued with corruption, he added.

Besides Qureshi, the PTI parliamentary party leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, Sindh PTI president Ali Zaidi and Mir Iftikhar Loond spoke to them at different spots during the march.

They said they would undertake door-to-door campaigns both in the urban and rural areas of Sindh, especially in Ghotki, Sukkur and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts in the upcoming electioneering to get the masses rid of the PPP, reported Dawn. (ANI)

