New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday said India - Bahrain partnership in sports and youth cooperation is set to strengthen further.

Thakur had a wide-ranging and comprehensive discussion with Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs of Bahrain Aymen Tawfiq Almoayyed through video conferencing.

"I had a wide-ranging and comprehensive discussion with H.E. Mr Aymen Tawfiq Almoayyed, Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain. India - Bahrain partnership in sports and youth cooperation is set to strengthen further," tweeted Thakur. (ANI)

