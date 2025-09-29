New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): India and Bhutan are set to strengthen connectivity with the launch of the first-ever rail link projects between the two countries, marking a significant step in their bilateral partnership.

According to official details, two major projects have been cleared: the Kokrajhar-Gelephu new line and the Banarhat-Samtse new line.

The Kokrajhar-Gelephu line, with an investment of ₹3,456 crore, will connect Assam's Kokrajhar and Chirang districts with Bhutan's Sarpang region. Officials noted that the project will not only facilitate the movement of people and goods but also create better economic and employment opportunities. Gelephu is being developed as a "mindfulness city" under Bhutan's plans.

The second project, the Banarhat-Samtse line, will link West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district with Bhutan's Samtse. With an investment of ₹577 crore, the line is expected to boost cross-border trade and connectivity. The Samtse region is being developed as an industrial hub by the Government of Bhutan.

Officials stressed that these projects, covering the 700 km long India-Bhutan border, will enhance Bhutan's access to international trade routes through Indian ports. The new lines are seen as part of India's commitment to support Bhutan's economic centres and deepen bilateral ties.

Authorities underlined that the projects will help fulfil promises made in recent high-level exchanges, positioning connectivity as a cornerstone of the India-Bhutan partnership.

Underscoring this commitment, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday described the move as a "major new initiative" between India and Bhutan for the establishment of rail connectivity.

"There is a major new initiative between India and Bhutan on the establishment of rail connectivity between our two countries," Misri said at a joint press conference in Delhi with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Highlighting the depth of bilateral ties, Misri stated, "India and Bhutan share a relationship of exceptional trust, mutual respect and understanding. This is a relationship that is rooted in cultural and civilizational ties, extensive people-to-people relations and our shared developmental and security interests."

"These ties are reflected in very close contact at the highest levels. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhutan last year in March 2024, he was conferred the Order of the Druk Yalpo, which is the highest civilian award of Bhutan," he noted.

The Foreign Secretary pointed out that both Bhutan's King and its Prime Minister have been engaging closely with India. "His Majesty, the King of Bhutan and the Prime Minister of Bhutan have been visiting India regularly. His Majesty the King was here earlier to attend Mahakumbh, and, the Prime Minister was here just a few weeks ago to attend the consecration of the Bhutanese temple in Rajgir," Misri said.

On India's role in Bhutan's development, Misri underlined, "The Government of India has been Bhutan's largest provider of developmental assistance and has played a vital role in its modernisation, especially in the areas of infrastructure and the overall economic development of the country."

"For the 13th Five-Year Plan of Bhutan, which runs from 2024 to 2029, the Government of India has committed support of Rs 10,000 crores, which covers project-wide assistance, high-impact community development projects, the economic stimulus program and a program grant. And this quantum constitutes a 100 per cent increase over the 12th five-year plan figures," he added.

The joint press conference was addressed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the launch of new railway projects between India and Bhutan. (ANI)

