New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Indian and Bhutanese officials held a meeting in New Delhi from March 6 and 7 to review matters related to boundary-related field work, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said

The two sides discussed the potential for technological and capacity-building collaboration relating to survey and boundary-related work, as per the priorities of both the nations, the MEA said in a release on Friday

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the work completed by the respective field survey teams and other stakeholders on boundary-related field matters. They also finalised the work plan for the next three field seasons.

The Indian side was led by Surveyor General of India, Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, and the Bhutanese side was led by Dasho Letho T Tangbi, Secretary, International Boundaries, Royal Government of Bhutan.

As per the MEA, the meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere and is in keeping with the tradition of regular dialogues in all sectors of bilateral cooperation.

Earlier in February, Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay concluded his official visit to India from February 20-21. During this visit, he participated in the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) conclave, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the statement by the MEA, during the visit, PM Tobgay had a meeting with Prime Minister Modi and other senior ministers and officials of the Government of India.

"The visit of the Prime Minister of Bhutan is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, a hallmark of the special partnership}", the MEA had observed.

India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation underpinned by mutual trust, shared values, and utmost goodwill at all levels. (ANI)

