New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): At the 17th 'Everything About Water' expo organised to strengthen cooperation between Israel and India in the water sector, the Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga and additional secretary under Ministry of Jal Shakti, GA Kumar said that India can learn a lot from Israel about water management and the best practices involved.

"Israel being a country with very less water availability manages water very well, India can learn from Israel," GA Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif-Led Ruling Alliance Prepares To Have Imran Khan Disqualified.

Responding to a question on the outcome of the Expo, Dr Lior Asaf, Water Attache, Israel Embassy in India said, "It is a great opportunity for Israel and its companies to explore the possibility of cooperation in India."

"We are working together in UP's Bundelkhand project to provide safe drinking water in advanced agriculture expansion of 25 villages," he said.

Also Read | Chinese Military Conducts Precision Missile Strikes Over Taiwan Strait a Day After Nancy Pelosi's Visit.

The 17th Everything About Water Expo 2022 was inaugurated today by Ambassador of Israel in India Naor Gilon in the national capital to strengthen the cooperation between Israel and India in the water sector and the longstanding ties between the two nations.

Israel is the country partner in the event, which is taking place at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from August 4-6.

The Israeli water companies introduced solutions related to water distribution and management, filtration, leak detection, wastewater treatment, desalination and water security.

Moreover, the importance of the water partnership between Israel and India can be understood from the fact that both countries signed two major water agreements to increase cooperation in water conservation and state water utility reform during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in 2017.

India is the only country wherein Israel has the position of Water Attache to help share Israeli best practices and technologies for advancements in India's water management sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)