New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met his Canadian counterpart Nathalie G. Drouin, National Security and Intelligence Adviser of Canada, on September 18 in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement.

The visit was part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between the two sides and also served as a follow-up to discussions between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada.

Also Read | Florida Roller Coaster Tragedy: Man Dies of 'Multiple Blunt Injuries' After Riding Universal's Epic Universe Stardust Racers, Investigation Underway.

Both sides acknowledged the clear momentum for rebuilding trust and expanding cooperation at the highest levels of political leadership. They held productive discussions on advancing the bilateral relationship, including counterterrorism, combating transnational organised crime and intelligence exchanges. They agreed to strengthen security cooperation and reinforce existing mechanisms of engagement.

The two NSAs also deliberated on priority areas for future cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Also Read | Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem Urges Saudi Arabia to Reconcile, Unite Against Israel Amid Escalating Strikes in Lebanon.

According to the MEA, both sides agreed to work closely on the way forward and adopt a collaborative approach towards a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Building on these discussions, India and Canada held pre-Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on September 19, led by Secretary (East) P Kumaran, while the Canadian side was led by Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison.

The pre-consultations followed the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 17, 2025, according to the MEA.

The discussions provided an opportunity to review the state of India-Canada bilateral relations and exchange views on other international and regional issues. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of India-Canada ties, anchored in shared democratic values, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They also welcomed the progress achieved since June 2025, including the return of High Commissioners to each other's capitals. In line with the understanding reached between the two Prime Ministers to restore stability in the relationship and pursue a constructive and balanced partnership, the two sides agreed to initiate necessary steps to reactivate bilateral dialogue mechanisms across diverse domains, including trade, defence, energy, civil nuclear, security and law enforcement, critical minerals, space, science and technology, and agriculture, as per the MEA.

To support strong people-to-people linkages and expand economic opportunities between India and Canada, both sides also decided to constructively address capacity-related issues at their respective Missions and Consulates.

Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison also had an opportunity to separately meet with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"India & Canada held pre-FOC consultations in New Delhi on Sept 19, led by Secretary (East) P. Kumaran & Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison. Both sides welcomed the return of High Commissioners, reviewed bilateral ties, agreed to reactivate all dialogue mechanisms, & address capacity issues at respective diplomatic missions," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)