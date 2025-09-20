Florida, September 20: A tragic incident unfolded at Universal’s recently opened Epic Universe theme park in Orlando when a man in his 30s lost his life after riding one of the park’s signature roller coasters. A Universal spokesperson confirmed, “On Wednesday night, a guest was unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died. We are devastated by this tragic event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones. We are fully cooperating with Orange County and the ongoing investigation. The attraction remains closed.”

Authorities reported that the unidentified guest became unresponsive during the ride and was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials clarified that the man did not fall from the ride, though the exact cause of death remains under investigation. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office continues to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Florida: 3 Dead After Mini Van Collides With Semi-Truck Attempting U-Turn on Turnpike in Fort Pierce, Terrifying Crash Video Surfaces.

Stardust Racers is one of Epic Universe’s most high-profile attractions. The dual-launch, dueling roller coaster reaches speeds of up to 62 miles per hour and heights of 133 feet along a 5,000-foot track. Marketed as Universal’s most electrifying coaster to date, the ride has been closed indefinitely pending the outcome of the investigation. EPCOT Fire: Blaze Erupts at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida’s Bay Lake, Videos Surface.

Epic Universe, a 110-acre theme park that reportedly cost around USD 7 billion to build, officially opened in May 2025 after pandemic-related delays. It is Universal Orlando’s fourth destination, joining Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay. The park features over 50 attractions, including popular zones such as Nintendo World and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Ministry of Magic, drawing large crowds since its opening.

