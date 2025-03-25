New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The 33rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held in Beijing today.

During the meeting, the officials of the two nations reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas and agreed on the early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release, both nations explored various measures and proposals to implement the decisions taken during the meeting of the Special Representatives on the India--China boundary question in Beijing in December 2024 and advance effective border management. The two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen diplomatic and military mechanisms.

In a press release, the MEA stated, "Held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the meeting comprehensively reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas. Peace and tranquility on the border are critical for the smooth development of overall bilateral relations."

"The two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question in Beijing in December 2024 and to advance effective border management. The two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this end. They also exchanged views on early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra," it added.

According to the MEA statement, Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia), led the Indian delegation to the meeting, and Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Chinese delegation.

The two sides agreed to work together to substantially prepare for the next meeting of the Special Representatives (SR), which will be held in India later this year. The Indian delegation leader paid a courtesy call on China's Assistant Foreign Minister, Hong Lei.

Earlier, on March 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about India's relationship with China, emphasizing the importance of learning from each other and understanding one another.

PM Modi acknowledged the ancient cultural and civilizational ties between the two nations, noting that there's no real history of conflict between them. He said that the two nations are now working to restore conditions to how they were before 2020, with PM Modi emphasizing the importance of rebuilding trust, enthusiasm, and energy.

Speaking in a podcast with AI researcher Lex Fridman, PM Modi also advocated for healthy competition between the two nations, emphasising that competition should never turn into conflict.

"Look, the relationship between India and China isn't something new. Both nations have ancient cultures and civilizations. Even in the modern world, they play a significant role. If you look at historical records, for centuries, India and China have learned from each other. Together, they have always contributed to the global good in some way," he said.

PM Modi acknowledged a return to normalcy at the border. He said, "It is true that there have been ongoing border disputes between us. And in 2020, the incidents along the border created significant tensions between our countries. However, after my recent meeting with China's President Xi Jinping, we have seen a return to normalcy at the border. We are now working to restore conditions to how they were before 2020. Slowly but surely, trust, enthusiasm, and energy will return. But of course, it will take some time since there's been a five-year gap."

PM Modi expressed optimism about improving relations with China following a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In October last year, PM Modi held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS Summit held in Russia's Kazan. (ANI)

