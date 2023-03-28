Ottawa [Canada], March 28 (ANI): India has strongly condemned the vandalisation of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Burnaby campus of Simon Fraser University in Canada's British Columbia province.

"We strongly condemn heinous crime of vandalizing the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji, @SFU Burnaby campus. The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly," the Consulate General of India in Vancouver said in a tweet on Tuesday.

This is the second such incident reported in Canada in the last few weeks. The first incident was reported near the City Hall in the town of Hamilton, in the province of Ontario, on Thursday, according to various media reports.

A similar incident of vandalising of a Mahatma Gandhi statue was reported at Vishnu Mandir in the area of Yonge Street and Garden Avenue in Canada in July last year, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported citing York Regional Police.

The high commission in Ottawa had said India is deeply anguished by this hate crime that seeks to terrorize the Indian community. It had also said India approached the Canadian government to investigate and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly.

"We are deeply anguished by this hate crime that seeks to terrorize the Indian community. It has led to increased concern and insecurity in the Indian community here. We have approached the Canadian government to investigate and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly," the high commission had said in a tweet. (ANI)

