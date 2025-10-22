Kathmandu [Nepal], October 22 (ANI): In a gesture underscoring the deep-rooted and enduring partnership between India and Nepal, the Government of India has donated 81 school buses to various educational institutions across 48 districts of Nepal.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu highlighted the initiative as part of India's ongoing development cooperation with Nepal. "The Government of India donated 81 school buses to various educational institutions located in 48 districts, including flood-affected Ilam, Jhapa, and Udayapur districts of Koshi Province, as well as far-off districts such as Humla, Mustang, Sankhuwasabha, Darchula, Baitadi, and Achham, across all seven provinces of Nepal, in keeping with the long-standing development partnership and friendship between India and Nepal," the embassy said in a post on X.

Also Read | Gaza Peace Deal: US Vice President JD Vance Optimistic Ceasefire Will Hold As Donald Trump Warns Hamas of 'Fast, Furious and Brutal' Response.

https://x.com/IndiaInNepal/status/1980844661913919724

This latest contribution further builds on India's sustained support to the education sector in Nepal. "Over the past three decades, 381 school buses have been provided by India to institutions in Nepal," the embassy noted, underscoring India's ongoing commitment to enhancing mobility and educational access across the country.

Also Read | 'Spoke to PM Narendra Modi, He's Not Going to Buy Much Oil From Russia': Donald Trump Repeats His Claim About India's Import of Russian Oil.

Such development support also reflects India's broader role as a close neighbour, particularly during times of crisis. Following the recent heavy rains in Nepal that caused significant loss of life and property, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences on October 5 and reaffirmed India's readiness to assist Nepal, highlighting the enduring partnership and solidarity between the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains in Nepal is distressing. We stand with the people and Government of Nepal in this difficult time." He further added, "As a friendly neighbour and first responder, India remains committed to providing any assistance that may be required," emphasising the country's proactive role in disaster relief.

India's support to Nepal during natural calamities is part of a long history of bilateral cooperation. The country has played a key role in aiding Nepal during major disasters, including the 2015 earthquake, which killed 8,962 people and injured 21,952, and the 2020 floods, which caused 196 deaths and injured 188 people. With deep-rooted cultural, economic, and political ties, both nations have consistently extended mutual support in times of need, reflecting a robust and enduring bilateral relationship. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)