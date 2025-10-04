Paris [France], October 4 (ANI): India and France concluded the 21st Army-to-Army Staff talks in Paris, where the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, as well as enhancing defence and military cooperation between the two countries.

The details were shared by the Embassy of India in a post on X on Thursday.

Also Read | Gaza Hostage Deal: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Strong Support for Release of Israeli Hostages, Praises Donald Trump's Efforts.

The Embassy noted that the discussions between India and France also saw exchanges of experts in cutting-edge technologies, joint exercises, and collaboration in training across various fields.

"India and France held the 21st Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) from September 30 to October 1 in Paris. The discussions focused on future activities aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, including exchanges of experts in cutting-edge technologies, joint exercises, collaboration in training across various fields, as well as enhancing defence and military cooperation between India and France."

Also Read | Donald Trump Hails Hamas' Promise To Release All Israeli Hostages From Gaza, Says 'Big Day' (Watch Video).

https://x.com/IndiaembFrance/status/1973684136884756964

At the same time in New Delhi, the 22nd edition of Air Staff Talks between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force (FASF) was held from September 29 to October 1, 2025, with both sides focusing on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, as per the Indian Air Force.

"India and France have a strong and robust defence partnership with an increasing 'Atmanirbharata' element in it. The defence cooperation between the two sides is reviewed under Annual Defence Dialogue (Defence Minister level) and High Committee on Defence Cooperation (Secretary level), " as per the MEA.

Earlier in September, the two nations also held the Second Meeting of the India-France Special Task Force on Civil Nuclear Energy in the national capital, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Anne-Marie Descotes.T

The meeting reviewed progress in bilateral civil nuclear cooperation and explored avenues to deepen the strategic partnership across innovation, defence, and regional issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the West Asia crisis.

According to a press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides conducted a comprehensive review of advancements made over the past year, emphasising engagement in emerging technologies such as Small and Advanced Modular Reactors (SMRs/AMRs), as outlined in the Declaration of Intent signed in February 2025. Both sides also agreed to maintain close coordination on key aspects of civil nuclear cooperation.

"During the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made over the past year through various meetings and consultations. They agreed to remain in close touch over various key aspects of bilateral civil nuclear cooperation. They reaffirmed the importance of engagement in emerging technologies like Small and Advanced Modular Reactors (SMRs/AMRs), as articulated by the Declaration of Intent on SMRs and AMRs signed in February 2025," the MEA statement read.

The discussions also covered broader bilateral ties, including innovation, technology, defence, space, counter-terrorism, and trilateral cooperation with third countries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)