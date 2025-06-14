Kathmandu [Nepal], June 14 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Kathmandu, on Saturday, gifted 40 ambulances to various health institutions, spread across different districts of Nepal.

"The vehicle handover ceremony was organised simultaneously at four locations, including the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, the Consulate General of India in Birgunj and the Pension Paying Offices of the Embassy of India in Pokhara and Dharan," a release from the Indian Embassy in Nepal stated.

As per the embassy, 40 ambulances were gifted today, which covers 33 districts across all 7 provinces of Nepal. "Out of these, 22 ambulances were handed over in Kathmandu. Further, 7 ambulances were handed over in Birgunj, 7 ambulances in Pokhara and 4 ambulances in Dharan by representatives of the Government of India," the release added.

At the ceremony held in Kathmandu, the keys of the vehicles were handed over by Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Kathmandu.

During the event, the Deputy Chief of Mission highlighted that gifting of ambulances has been one of the long-standing initiatives of the Government of India under the Nepal-India Development Partnership to bolster the efforts of the Government of Nepal to strengthen its infrastructure in the health sector.

He added that "this initiative is a part of the larger robust and vibrant development partnership between India and Nepal, which has expanded, deepened and diversified over the last seven decades."

During their interactions with the Deputy Chief of Mission at the event, the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for India's support towards various ongoing developmental projects in their districts and Nepal at large. They expressed confidence that the newly gifted ambulances will help enhance accessibility to health services in their respective regions. Similar sentiments were expressed by the beneficiaries in Birgunj, Pokhara and Dharan as well.

The Government of India has been gifting ambulances for more than three decades to various beneficiary organisations in different parts of Nepal, giving high priority to Nepal's health sector.

Since 1994, the Government of India has gifted 1049 ambulances across Nepal, including those gifted today. Similar vehicle-related logistical support has been extended to the Government of Nepal on previous occasions as well. To date, 300 school buses have been gifted to various educational institutions in Nepal.

In 2022, 200 vehicles were gifted to the law enforcement agencies and the Election Commission of Nepal for the conduct of elections. More recently, in May 2025, 15 electric vehicles were gifted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal to facilitate the organisation of the first edition of the 'Sagarmatha Sambaad'.

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries. The extension of these logistical provisions reflects the continued commitment of the Government of India to the development of Nepal and to further strengthening of the people-to-people links between both countries.

Mayors and Chairpersons of Municipalities and Rural Municipalities of various districts of Bagmati, Karnali, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces, as well as representatives of various beneficiary organisations, political representatives, and social workers, were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

