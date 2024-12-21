Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 21 (ANI): Noting that Kuwait wants to become a dynamic economy and India aims to be a developed country by 2047, PM Modi said on Saturday that India has the skill, technology, innovation and manpower that 'New' Kuwait needs.."

Addressing the community program 'Hala Modi' in Kuwait, PM Modi said the relationship that was built by culture and commerce is scaling new heights today.

"People from North, West, East and South, who speak different languages are here- 'lekin sab ke dil me ek hi goonj hai - Bhatrat Mata Ki Jai'...This is a special moment for me. After 43 years, more than four decades, an Indian Prime Minister has come to Kuwait. It takes four hours to reach Kuwait from India but it took four decades for the Prime Minister," he said.

"I have reached Kuwait just two and a half hours ago, since the time I have stepped here, I am feeling a different sense of belonging, a different warmth all around. You all have come from different states of India, but seeing all of you, it seems as if a mini Hindustan has come in front of me," he added.

The Prime Minister said India and Kuwait will become partners in prosperity.

"In the decades to come, we will become partners in our prosperity. Our goals aren't different! The people of Kuwait are building New Kuwait. The people of Bharat are working to build India into a developed nation by 2047. Through trade and innovation, Kuwait wants to become a dynamic economy. India is focussing on innovation and strengthening its economy. Both goals support each other," he said.

"In the past, the relationship that was built by culture and commerce is scaling new heights today. Today, Kuwait is an important energy and trade partner of India. For the Kuwaiti companies too, India is a huge investment destination. His Highness Crown Prince of Kuwait, during our meeting in New York, said, 'When you are in need, India is your destination.' The citizens of India and Kuwait have always helped each other in times of distress," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kuwait to a warm welcome on Saturday. He is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation.

On his arrival, PM Modi was received by Kuwait's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, along with the country's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and several other dignitaries.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said he looks forward to his meetings with the Amir of Kuwait, the Crown Prince and the country's Prime Minister.

He said the meetings will provide an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of the people of the two countries and the region.

PM Modi said he eagerly looks forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who have immensely contributed to strengthening of bonds of friendship between the two nations. (ANI)

