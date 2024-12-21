Limburg, December 21: A Belgian couple has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for the horrific abuse of their four daughters, which included repeated rape and using them as sex slaves. The parents, whose identities are withheld for legal reasons, received sentences of 15 years for the father and 13 years for the mother after being found guilty of subjecting the girls to severe mistreatment from January 2022 until their escape on December 30, 2023.

Dailymail reported that the rape was uncovered when the two youngest daughters managed to flee their home on bicycles and reported their experiences at a sexual violence prevention center. Medical examinations revealed that they had suffered pelvic injuries, bruising, and sexually transmitted diseases as a result of the continuous sex abuse. ‘Raped Before Families, Held As Sex Slaves’: Harrowing Details of Sexual Violence Against Girls and Women in Sudan Revealed in Human Rights Watch Report.

Reports indicate that the girls were manipulated into having sex with their parents with threats of homelessness and false promises about improving their personal lives. The mother would take the girls out of their bedrooms and lead them to her partner where he would rape them up to nine times a day, with the mother alleged to have occasionally participated in threesomes. The girls were given alcohol, muscle relaxants and lubricants when the abuse took place. ‘Turned Me Into a Sex Slave, Injected Fillers,’ Model Files USD 10 Million Abuse Lawsuit Against New York Surgeon.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that the couple exploited their daughters due to financial constraints, initially seeking paid alternatives for their sexual desires but resorting to their children when they lacked fund to hire prostitutes. The mother admitted to participating in the abuse out of fear of her partner, who would physically assault her if she did not comply with his demands.

The father attempted to deflect blame by claiming it was the mother's idea to involve their daughters as they wanted to have threesome and suggested that the girls sometimes initiated contact with him. The judge described the facts of the case as "extremely serious," saying that the couple treated their daughters as "free sex slaves" to satisfy the father's fantasies.

The judge said: 'He could not control his urges and showed absolutely no respect for the sintegrity of his daughter and stepdaughters. In a completely deceitful manner, he continued to maintain that everything happened at the request of the children.'

The mother has been sentenced to 13 years behind bars. The judge said “as the mother of three victims, she facilitated the abuse of her own daughters by, as it were, making them available to her partner and placing her relationship with him above the sexual integrity of her children.” “Statements show that she orally satisfied at least one of the victims herself. She therefore directly participated in the rapes,” the judge concluded.

