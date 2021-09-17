The third round of Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between India and Costa Rica was held in San Jose on 16 September 2021.

San Jose [Costa Rica], September 17 (ANI): The third round of Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between India and Costa Rica was held in San Jose on September 16, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Friday.

An MEA release stated that Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East), MEA, New Delhi led the Indian delegation and Adriana Bolanos Argueta, Vice Minister of Bilateral Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of External Relations and Worship led the Costa Rican delegation.

Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship and expressed satisfaction at the progress made so far. "They agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, health and pharma, Science and Technology and development partnership. The Costa Rican side agreed to consider easing of visa process for Indian professionals and their family members including spouse and dependents," MEA said.

Regional and International issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

The Indian delegation called on Rodolfo Solano Quiros, Minister of External Relations and Worship of Costa Rica and exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation.

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

