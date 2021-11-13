New York [US], November 13 (ANI): Asserting that the Central African Republic is at an important juncture in its tenuous journey towards peace, India has said that the announcement of ceasefire a few weeks back, ongoing efforts for the national dialogue, and preparations for local elections of 2022, indicate firm commitment of the CAR leadership to put in place democratic framework based on rule of law and credible state institutions for successful post-conflict recovery.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council on Friday (local time), R Madhu Sudan, Counselor at Permanent Mission of India to the UN explained India's position on the resolution on MINUSCA.

He said that these efforts need the support of the international community and (UN) Council.

"We believe these are priority tasks that UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) needs to focus on. Towards this end, good working relations based on mutual trust between MINUSCA and CAR authorities is critical. We expect MINUSCA leadership to pursue these tasks purposefully," he said in a statement.

He also highlighted that India hopes that the mid-year assessment of MINUSCA in 2022, as provided for in the resolution, would allow this Council to reflect on evaluation of performance of all components of MINUSCA, including uniform, civilian and mission leadership. (ANI)

