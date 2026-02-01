Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 1 (ANI): Chief Adviser of the Interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, on Sunday said that India has been invited as an international observer to their elections scheduled to be held on February 12.

In a statement, the Chief Adviser said, "330 International Observers confirmed for upcoming elections. Invited countries yet to confirm their delegates include India, Nepal, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, and Romania."

Also Read | Demond Wilson Dies at 79; US Army Veteran and Actor Became Famous As Lamont on 'Sanford and Son'.

https://x.com/ChiefAdviserGoB/status/2017972933915025695?s=20

"Six international organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have agreed to deploy at least 63 observers for Bangladesh's 13th general election and the referendum on the July National Charter, both scheduled for February. They will join observer missions from the European Union, 16 countries, and 32 individuals affiliated with various global bodies, bringing the total number of confirmed international observers for the dual polls to 330 so far," the statement added.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says US Is 'Starting To Talk to Cuba' As He Moves To Cut Its Oil Supplies.

The statement further said that, "The number of international observers confirmed for the upcoming election is more than double that of the controversial general election held on January 7, 2024. The number of international observers for the 12th, 11th, and 10th general elections stood at 158, 125, and four, respectively. Shakir Mahmood Bandar, Head of the OIC Election Observation Unit, will lead the two-member OIC observer mission."

Several observers are from the US and Europe.

"In addition, 28 observers will arrive from the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), 25 from the Commonwealth Secretariat, seven from the US-based International Republican Institute (IRI), and one from the National Democratic Institute (NDI), also based in the United States. Thirty-two observers representing organisations such as Voice for Justice, Democracy International, SNAS Africa, the SAARC Human Rights Foundation, and the Polish Institute of International Affairs will monitor the election in their individual capacities, according to information received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Election Commission," as per the statement.

"We expect the number of international observers to increase, as several countries invited to send observer missions have yet to confirm the names of their delegates," said Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Murshed, who is overseeing coordination of the international observer visits, as quoted by the statement.

Forum of the Election Management Bodies of South Asia (FEMBoSA) is also expected to name its delegates soon. Nearly 2,000 candidates--representing more than 50 political parties as well as independent contenders--are contesting the 300 parliamentary seats. The general election will be held simultaneously with a referendum on the July National Charter.

As Bangladesh gears up for a general election on February 12, Mohammad Touhid Hossain, Foreign Affairs Adviser in the Bangladesh Interim Government, said that these polls are very important and must pass off peacefully. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)