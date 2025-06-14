New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Israel on Saturday advised Indian nationals in the country to stay vigilant and follow safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities due to the prevailing situation in the region.

Indian citizens are urged to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within Israel, and stay near safety shelters.

Further, the Indian embassy stated that they are "continuously monitoring the evolving situation, including the safety of Indian nationals."

In case of emergencies, nationals can contact the Embassy's 24/7 helpline at +972 54-7520711 or +972 54-3278392 or email - cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in for assistance.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs shared some emergency numbers of the embassy for Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran who need help amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

The emergency contact details of the Embassy: +98 9128109115; +98 9128109109.

"Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran who need help may contact the emergency numbers of the Embassy of India in Iran," the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

These advisories came after Israel launched "pre-emptive" strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities on Friday, following which Iran retaliated by launching drone and missile strikes on Tel Aviv.

Israel has since continued its counterstrikes in response. (ANI)

