Washington, Feb 23 (PTI) India has joined a global platform launched by the US and the UAE with an aim to accelerate investment and support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation, the State department said here.

The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C) was launched by the two nations in November 2021.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs Dammu Ravi signed a letter expressing the Indian intention to join the AIM4C on the margins of the I2U2 - Israel, India, the United States and the United Arab Emirates - Business Forum in Abu Dhabi.

The inaugural I2U2 Business Forum was held on Wednesday.

“IM4C seeks to increase investment in and support for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation. To date, the AIM4C initiative has successfully increased these investments to more than USD8 billion globally,” the State Department said in a statement.

“With today's announcement, India joins the more than 275 partners, including 42 governments, who are working to collectively advance AIM4C's mission by supporting investment," the statement said.

