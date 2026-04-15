India's High Commissioner to Kenya Adarsh Swaika with Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya (Photo/@IndiainKenya)

Nairobi [Kenya], April 15 (ANI): In a move to deepen the historic and multifaceted relationship between New Delhi and Nairobi, the Indian High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, called on the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kipchumba Murkomen, on Wednesday.

The high-level meeting focused on expanding cooperation across several critical domains, with a primary emphasis on national security and institutional training.

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In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Kenya said, "High Commissioner called on the Hon'ble Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration @kipmurkomen."

The discussions come at a time when both nations are looking to modernise their security apparatus and leverage their shared maritime and regional interests.

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A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to the evolving security architecture of both nations. Key areas of discussion included streamlining joint efforts to tackle regional challenges and maritime security in the Indian Ocean, reviewing ongoing defence ties and identifying new avenues for trade and investment that support national administration infrastructure and planning upcoming diplomatic exchanges to maintain the momentum of the Indo-Kenyan partnership.

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"Discussions pertained to India-Kenya multifaceted ties and the growing cooperation across multiple domains, particularly on high-level visits, trade and investments, defence and security, capacity building and training and extensive people-to-people ties," read the post.

Beyond traditional security, the talks highlighted India's role as a key partner in Kenya's human resource development.

"Particular focus was on strengthening bilateral cooperation on security matters as well as on capacity building and training," posted the High Commission of India, Nairobi.

India has long been a destination for Kenyan officials and professionals under programs like the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC).

The meeting explored ways to tailor these training modules specifically for Kenya's Interior Ministry and National Administration to enhance governance and service delivery.

In a separate engagement, the High Commissioner also met the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya. The discussions centred on expanding cooperation between India and Kenya in the fields of youth engagement, sports development, and the creative economy.

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The two sides explored avenues for deeper collaboration, including talent exchange programmes, skill development initiatives, and structured capacity-building efforts aimed at empowering youth and promoting innovation-driven growth.

Strengthening partnerships in sports and creative industries was also highlighted as an important area of mutual interest, with both countries recognising the potential for cultural and professional exchange.

The High Commission further stated that the engagement aligns with ongoing efforts to diversify India-Kenya cooperation beyond traditional sectors and build stronger linkages in emerging areas such as creative industries and youth empowerment.

This diplomatic engagement reinforces India's "SAGAR" (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, positioning Kenya as a vital partner in its outreach to the African continent. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)