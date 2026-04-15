A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and aggravated sexual abuse in the death of his 18-year-old stepsister aboard a Carnival cruise ship, according to the US Department of Justice. The incident occurred on November 6 while the ship was in international waters, with the case now moving forward in federal court.

The teenager, identified as Timothy Hudson, was initially charged in February and formally indicted in March, as per the document. Details of the case became public after court records were unsealed following a ruling that he would be prosecuted as an adult. US ‘Party Mom’ Found Guilty of Hosting Alcohol-Fueled Teen S*x Parties, Faces 30 Years in Prison.

Anna Kepner Case: Body Found Aboard Cruise Ship

The victim, Anna Kepner, was traveling with family members on the Carnival Horizon when her body was discovered concealed under a bed in a cabin she shared with other teenagers, including the accused. Authorities later determined the cause of death to be mechanical asphyxia, a condition in which breathing is obstructed by external force.

Hudson has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Despite the seriousness of the allegations, he has remained out of custody under supervision, living with a relative and wearing an electronic monitoring device. 350 Deepfake S*xual Images, Dozens of Victims: US School Teens Get Probation as Court Hears Chilling Testimonies.

Prosecutors have raised concerns about his release and have requested a review of the arrangement following the decision to try him as an adult. Defense lawyers have been given time to respond.

In a statement, the victim’s father, Christopher Kepner, said the family is relying on the legal system to establish the facts. He also expressed concern that the accused has not been taken into custody. The case has been described by officials as complex, particularly given the familial relationship between the accused and the victim.

Cases involving minors being prosecuted in federal court are relatively uncommon. Prosecutors have argued that the severity of the alleged crimes warrants adult prosecution. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly took place aboard a vessel in international waters, placing the case under federal jurisdiction.

The court is expected to consider arguments regarding custody conditions in the coming days, while the broader case proceeds through the federal system. Authorities have expressed condolences to the victim’s family as the investigation and legal proceedings continue.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).