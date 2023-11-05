Umroi (Meghalaya) [India], November 5 (ANI): In a demonstration of strengthened bilateral ties, the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army successfully concluded their joint guerilla warfare military exercise, 'Exercise Harimau Shakti 2023,' in Umroi, Meghalaya, on Sunday.

It began on October 23, 2023 and concluded on November 5, 2023. The exercise was designed to enhance the operational capabilities of both armies in sub-conventional warfare environments.

During the training, a wide range of Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) were covered, with a focus on tactical drills and the utilization of modern technologies such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, and helicopters.

The exercise saw troops from Malaysia's Fifth Royal Battalion and Indian personnel from the Rajput Regiment collaborating to improve military cooperation and readiness for multi-domain operations in sub-conventional scenarios.

As the programme concluded on Sunday, special arrangements were made for media representatives to gain insights into the significance of the training. This joint exercise marks a notable milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen operational cooperation between the armed forces of India and Malaysia.

In Exercise Harimau Shakti -IV 2023, the Command Post Exercise (CPX) a table-top planning event focused on unit commanders and staff officers' abilities of operational plan formulations.

In Harimau-IV Missions, computer screens, maps, and overlays are tracked while simulated insurgents' groups fight back, according to the release. (ANI)

