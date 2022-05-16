Lumbini [Nepal], May 16 (ANI): India and Nepal signed a slew of agreements, including cooperation among the higher educational institutions of the two countries and the state power authorities, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lumbini.

The list of agreements signed between the two countries included the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Lumbini Buddhist University for the establishment of Dr. Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies.

An MoU was signed between ICCR and CNAS, Tribhuvan University on the establishment of the ICCR Chair of Indian Studies. Another MoU was inked between Indian ICCR and Kathmandu University (KU) on the establishment of the ICCR Chair of Indian Studies.

Other agreements included "MoU between Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), India and also between Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal and Indian Institute of Technology (IITM), India for a joint degree program at Master's level."

An agreement between the Indian public sector undertaking SJVN Ltd and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) for the development and implementation of the Arun 4 hydro-project was also signed.

PM Modi arrived in Lumbini this morning on an official visit. On arrival at Lumbini, Prime Minister was received by the Nepal PM and his spouse Arzu Deuba.

Both the leaders participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a Centre of Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini, on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti.

They also visited the Maya Devi Temple. As Prime Minister, this is his fifth visit to Nepal and first to Lumbini. (ANI)

