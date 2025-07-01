New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody. Under the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, such lists are exchanged every year on 1st of January and July.

Pakistan has been requested to ensure the "safety, security and welfare" of all civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"India has shared the names of 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared the names of 53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed-to-be-Indian," it said.

The Government of India has called for the "early release and repatriation" of civilian prisoners and fishermen currently in Pakistani custody, especially those who have already completed their prison sentences.

"Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence," the MEA said.

In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 26 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, it said.

India has also requested Pakistan to confirm the nationality of 80 believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners and fishermen currently in India's custody, as their repatriation was pending due to a lack of nationality verification from Pakistani authorities.

"India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country. In this context, India has urged Pakistan to expedite the nationality verification process of 80 believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in India's custody, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan," the statement added.

The MEA's statement further highlighted that sustained diplomatic efforts have resulted in the repatriation of 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 civilian prisoners from Pakistan since 2014, which includes 500 fishermen and 13 civilian prisoners repatriated since 2023. (ANI)

