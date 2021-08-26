Kathmandu [Nepal], August 26 (ANI): India has played a pivotal role in the development of Nepal's health sector, state minister for health, Umesh Shrestha said as Nepal received 960 Litres Per Minute (LPM) medical oxygen in aid from India.

Addressing the virtual handing over of oxygen plant built in Indian assistance at B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Shrestha recalled the earlier days when India had helped in establishing the facility.

"Before 26 years, Nepali health sector which received support and help from Indian Government already was another milestone for Nepal. Especially, the Province no. 1, 2 of Nepal and Indian states of Bihar Bengal, the Dharan based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences has been providing a great support which is evident to all," said Shrestha.

He further stated that Nepal expects continued support from India.

"In other sectors also the Indian Government has been providing tremendous support. In coming days also we expect the continuation also about the supply of vaccines which we need especially the Covishield vaccine which we are expecting to be delivered. Its availability would help us in making its distribution easy."

India on Thursday handed over a 960 LPM Medical Oxygen Plant installed at B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences which is designed to cater to providing 5 Litres Per Minute (LPM) per person amounting to a total capacity of 960 LPM. As the officials, it carries a capacity to serve 200 patients simultaneously.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, highlighted the significance of the deep rooted and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal and reiterated that this gift symbolized India's continued commitment to Nepal in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is the first of its kind (technology to be used) in South Asia, definitely first in Nepal and we would be happy to work with the government of Nepal, with the Health Ministry, with the Provincial Government, other institutions to install more and more such plants depending on their needs and requirements. In the framework of co-operation which benefits both Nepal and India this one is a grant in assistance plant and we are very happy that this would contribute to continuing strengthening of the health infrastructure in Nepal," the Indian envoy remarked.

Oxygen, a very important clinical gas in health care centers and hospitals for the treatment of COVID 19 patients, Nepal experienced an unprecedented surge in demand during the second wave of the pandemic.

But with the establishment of DEBEL Medical Oxygen Plant developed by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), hospitals now have the option of generating medical oxygen on-site, in a highly cost effective manner.

India is the fou country in the world to develop this technology, which utilizes Pressure Swing Adsorption technique and molecular sieve technology to generate oxygen directly from atmospheric air.

The installation of medical oxygen plant would help in avoiding dependency of hospitals for scarce oxygen cylinders which would help in reducing the logistics of transporting cylinders and also continuous and reliable oxygen supply available round the clock. (ANI)

