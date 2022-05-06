Ambassador of India to Ukraine Harsh Kumar Jain and H.E Oleksii Yaremenko, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine (Photo/Twitter-@IndiainUkraine)

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 6 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, India on Thursday handed over 7,725 kg of humanitarian aid comprising essential medicines and medical equipment to Ukraine.

"The newly appointed Ambassador of India to Ukraine Harsh Kumar Jain handed over 7,725 kg of humanitarian aid comprising of essential medicines and medical equipment to H.E Oleksii Yaremenko, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine, in-charge of Humanitarian Aid and EU Integration," tweeted the Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine.

India sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on March 1. As per MEA sources, the consignment comprised two tonnes of humanitarian aid including tents, blankets, surgical gloves, protective eye gear, water storage tanks, sleeping mats, tarpaulin and medicines and other relief material.

Later, on March 9, India's second tranche of humanitarian aid to Ukraine was sent to Romania by an IAF flight. It was handed over to Romanian authorities or onward transmission to Ukraine.

In March, India provided 90 tons of relief material to Ukraine and India focuses on supplying more medicines to Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. (ANI)

