Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 9 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday stated that India is keen to work closely with the authorities of the Interim Government of Bangladesh under the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, addressing concerns related to the safety and welfare of minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh.

While addressing a press conference after his meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain in Dhaka, Misri referred to recent incidents involving attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties and called for a constructive approach by the Bangladesh authorities to address these issues and ensure the safety and security of all communities.

"I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the Interim Government of Bangladesh authorities. At the same time, we also had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities. We also discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties," he said.

The Foreign Secretary noted that India and Bangladesh have long shared a people-centred relationship, driven by collaboration in areas such as trade, commerce, connectivity, power, water, and energy, and mentioned the wide-ranging areas of engagement between the two countries, including development cooperation, consular services, and cultural exchanges.

"I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. We have always seen in the past, and we continue to see in the future, this relationship as a people-centric and people-orientated relationship, one that has the benefit of all the people as its central motivational force," Misri said.

"This is reflected on a daily basis in the development projects that have been executed on the ground in Bangladesh and that continue to be developed. It is also reflected in the mutually beneficial engagement we have on a whole set of issues ranging from trade, commerce, connectivity, power, water, and energy, and development cooperation, consular cooperation, and cultural cooperation," he added.

Misri said he was in Dhaka at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Mohammad Jashimuddin "for discussions and consultations on the entire gamut of issues in the extremely important bilateral relationship" between the two countries.

Misri visited the neighbouring county to participate in the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) led by him and Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashimuddin, which was held at the State guest house Padma.

This is the first high-level visit from India to Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina was deposed as Prime Minister in August this year and since the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, assumed office. (ANI)

