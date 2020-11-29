New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): India on Sunday came down heavily on the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) and rejected the "factually incorrect, gratuitous and unwarranted references" made in the resolutions adopted at the 47th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) session.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement reiterated that the OIC has "no locus standi" on internal matters of India including Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | ‘110 Civilians Killed in Nigeria’s Koshobe Village’, Says UN; Boko Haram Blamed For Ruthless Terror Attack.

"We strongly and categorically reject the factually incorrect, gratuitous and unwarranted references to India in resolutions adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) at the 47th CFM Session in Niamey, Republic of Niger, held on 27-28 November 2020," the statement said.

It further said, "We have always maintained that OIC has no locus standi in matters strictly internal to India, including that of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India."

Also Read | Hong Kong to Close Schools Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

Making an indirect hit at Pakistan, the MEA said that it is "regrettable" that the OIC "allows itself to be used by a certain country" that itself has a poor record on religious tolerance, radicalism and persecution of minorities.

"It is regrettable that OIC continues to allow itself to be used by a certain country, which has an abominable record on religious tolerance, radicalism and persecution of minorities, to indulge in anti-India propaganda. We strongly advise the OIC to refrain from making such references in future," the MEA added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)