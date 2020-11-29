Maiduguri, November 29: In one of the most ruthless terror attack in the recent past, 110 civilians were killed in Nigeria's northeast Koshobe village. The death count was confirmed on Sunday by United Nations humanitarian coordinator in the country, Edward Kallon. The UN representative has blamed extremist group Boko Haram for the inhumane attack.

"At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," said the statement issued by Kallon, as reported by news agency AFP. The attack was carried out over the weekend, with media reports earlier pegging the death toll at 43, followed by a confirmation of 70 deaths late on Saturday. The fatality count further rose to 110 today. Boko Haram Fighters Killed During Airstrikes in Borno, Confirms Nigerian Military.

The Koshobe village is located close to the main city of Maiduguri. The group of terrorists who carried out the assault targeted rice farmers. Media reports citing local stringers claimed that several among the deceased were found with their hands tied and throats slit.

"The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year," Kallon said, adding: "I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice."

The attack came amidst the provincials that were underway in the country. Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari expressed anguish over the terror strike, saying that he is deeply grieved over the senseless killing of innocents.

Boko Haram, and a rival splinter terror group ISWAP, have been targeting farmers, fishermen and loggers in the country whom they accused of "spying" for the army and the pro-government militias.

