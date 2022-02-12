New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): India supplied medical assistance consisting of anti-Tuberculosis medicines, as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance to Iran on February 12.

According to an MEA statement, last year in the joint fight against the COVID pandemic, India had supplied humanitarian assistance to Iran consisting of one million doses of COVAXIN vaccine.

Furthermore, to ensure food security, India also supplied 40,000 litres of Malathion pesticide to Iran under the Government-to-Government initiative for Locust Control Programme. (ANI)

