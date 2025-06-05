Brasilia [Brazil], June 5 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday emphasised the need for a fair and rule-based global trading system while addressing the 2nd Working Session of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brasilia, an official release said.

As per the Release, LS Speaker Om Birla said, "India supports a fair and rule-based global trading system--one that adequately addresses the needs and aspirations of the Global South."

He added, "India views the BRICS Parliamentary Forum as a vital platform, where, through shared efforts and dialogue, we can redefine the contours of economic development. This forum further reinforces our commitment to mutual cooperation, solidarity, and the welfare of our citizens."

He added that "Despite global challenges, BRICS nations have made inspiring progress in the realm of economic development. India believes that to strengthen this progress further, we must enhance intra-BRICS trade, investment, and financial cooperation."

He also said, "We welcome the recent expansion of the BRICS grouping. This will make our collaboration more inclusive and impactful."

Birla made these remarks while addressing the 2nd Working Session of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum at Brasilia, Brazil, on the theme 'BRICS Parliamentary Action in Search of New Paths for Economic Development.'

The statement noted that Birla highlighted India's economic journey in the last decade. Birla said, "India's economic journey over the past decade has been remarkable. Despite global uncertainties and domestic challenges, India has consistently outperformed the global growth average. Rising from the 10th largest economy in 2014 to the 4th largest today is a testament to India's robust policies and the strength of its people. From 2014-15 to 2024-25, India's GDP has grown at an average rate of over 7 per cent, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the world."

Birla noted, "India is not only the world's largest and most vibrant democracy but also a nation with stable governance, strong constitutional institutions, the rule of law, a transparent and accountable tax system, and decisive leadership that has earned the trust of global investors."

He mentioned that "under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's unprecedented progress in infrastructure--water, energy, road and rail connectivity, ports, airports, industrial corridors, and logistics hubs - now defines the New India."

Observing that India's greatest strength is its youthful population, he said, "Over 65 per cent of Indians are under the age of 35. This youthful energy is propelling India forward--be it in manufacturing, digital technology, healthcare, or green energy. Through programs like Skill India, PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, and the New National Education Policy, India is skilling its youth under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He added, "At a time when many developed nations face ageing populations and labour shortages, India is emerging as the solution--as the Skill Capital of the World. We are not only meeting domestic needs but also supplying skilled human resources to the world. This is India's strength, our responsibility, and our moment."

Noting India's contribution across several fields, Birla underlined that "Today, India is established as the Pharmacy of the World--one in every three medicines globally comes from India. Additionally, India is a global leader in IT services, has the third-largest startup ecosystem, and is at the forefront in mobile phone manufacturing, digital payments, space technology, and renewable energy."

He also said that, "In the era of Industry 4.0, technology can be a powerful medium for inclusive and sustainable development. Initiatives like Digital India, Start-up India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat are successful models in this direction. Platforms like Unified Payments Interface (UPI), JAM Trinity, and e-NAM have transformed citizens' lives and serve as inspirational models for BRICS."

Birla also said that, "India has also undertaken significant reforms in taxation. The recently presented Income-tax Bill, 2025, is a major step towards a transparent and effective tax regime."

The statement also mentioned Birla, who said, "We are concerned that the representation of developing countries in international institutions remains inadequate. This imbalance hampers global equity and balanced development. Therefore, BRICS countries must collectively make concrete efforts to enhance the participation of the Global South in such institutions."

He added that, "Global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic have disproportionately affected the Global South. Challenges related to health, food, and energy security have intensified. Without concrete and coordinated action, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will remain difficult."

As per the statement, on the opening day of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, the Lok Sabha Speaker held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Federal Senate of Brazil, Sen. Davi Alcolumbre.

He mentioned that, "Both countries have been partners on the global stage. Our bilateral relations have developed on the basis of shared democratic values, peace, cooperation, sustainable development, and common objectives."

Noting that in today's era, terrorism is the biggest threat to global peace and stability, Birla said that "The recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, India, in which 26 innocent civilians were brutally killed, has shaken not only India but also the conscience of the entire world."

He also added that, "Pakistan has failed to take concrete action against the terrorist infrastructure operating from its territory; India exercised its right to respond, to prevent such cross-border attacks in the future, and to defend itself." On Operation Sindoor, Birla said that "these steps were measured, non-provocative, proportionate, and responsible. Their sole objective was to destroy terrorist infrastructure and neutralise the capabilities of terrorists."

He said that "Today's India is firmly committed to a policy of zero tolerance towards all forms of terrorism and gives a strong response to every terrorist attack."

The statement highlighted that on the sidelines of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, Hugo Motta.

Birla observed that "India and Brazil are natural partners. Both countries have, from time to time, provided direction and momentum to their bilateral relations through high-level dialogues."

He added that, "There is extensive collaboration between the two countries in areas such as defence, technology, space, energy, and culture. The special session organised by the Brazilian Congress in 2022 on the occasion of 75 years of India's independence is a testament to our special friendship."

Birla hoped that "India and Brazil can jointly promote innovation in emerging areas such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, health technology, and cybersecurity, and can set an example for the countries of the Global South." (ANI)

