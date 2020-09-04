New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan held a discussion with Vice Foreign Minister of Syria, HE Faysal Mekdad, at the India-Syria Ministerial Consultations on Thursday.

During the meeting, Muraleedharan conveyed India's support for Syria's national reconstruction efforts.

Also Read | Beirut Blast: Miracle? Signs of Life Detected Under Rubble of Building Month After Fatal Explosion.

"Had excellent discussions with HE Faysal Mekdad, Vice Foreign Minister of Syria at the India-Syria Ministerial Consultations this evening. Thank him for his warm sentiments towards India and its people," Muraleedharan tweeted.

"Congratulated Syria on successful Elections to their People's Assembly and conveyed India's support for Syria's national reconstruction efforts and the well being of its people," the minister said.

Also Read | Pakistan Floods: 48 Killed, 67 Injured as Landslides, Flash Floods Ravage Northwest Region.

The leaders also discussed measures to expedite bilateral development projects, increase cooperation in the capacity building between the two countries.

"Discussed measures to expedite bilateral development projects, increase cooperation in capacity building and training programmes and expand India's humanitarian assistance to Syria including in the fight against COVID-19," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)