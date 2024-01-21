S Krishnan, Secretary of Ministry of Electronics and IT, from the Indian side and Cuban Minister Wilfredo Gonzalez Vidal (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): India and Cuba signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at the population scale for digital transformation.

The MoU was signed between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India and the Ministry of Communications of the Republic of Cuba in the national capital on Friday, according to a press release by the former ministry.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Japan PM Fumio Kishida and JAXA for Landing Spacecraft on Moon, Says 'India Looks to Cooperation in Space Exploration'.

"India will collaborate with Cuba by building upon development partnership on digital transformation leading to a smooth adoption of Digital Public Infrastructure in Cuba," the Ministry stated.

The signatories were S Krishnan, Secretary of Ministry of Electronics and IT, from the Indian side and Wilfredo Gonzalez Vidal, First Deputy Minister of Communications, from Cuba.

Also Read | UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis to Visit India from January 22-26.

The MoU intends to promote digital transformation (viz. INDIA STACK) through capacity building programmes, the exchange of best practices and other collaborative activities to mutually benefit the digital ecosystems of both countries, the ministry added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)