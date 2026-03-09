Manama [Bahrain], March 9 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Bahrain on Monday issued an advisory, asking Indian citizens stranded there to be vigilant and follow updates given through advisories.

The Embassy said that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is facilitating the exit of Indian nationals from the Saudi Arabian government.

Also Read | 'The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender': Cast, Release Date and Production Wrap for 2026 Avatar Movie.

"In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in Bahrain are advised to remain vigilant and take due care. Indian citizens are requested to follow updates and advisories issued by the Embassy of India in Bahrain and the local authorities. The Embassy of India in Bahrain is continuing to function as usual. Emergency Assistance: The Embassy's 24x7 helpline numbers are: +973 39418071, +973 38400433," the advisory said.

https://x.com/IndiaInBahrain/status/2030960160525410518?s=20

Also Read | UAE Air Defences Intercept 12 Ballistic Missiles and 17 Drones Amid Ongoing Conflict; Four Reported Dead Since Start of Hostilities.

"Transit Through Saudi Arabia from Bahrain: Priority is being given to stranded Indian nationals, especially those on tourist or short-term visas. The Embassy of India in Riyadh is obtaining individual transit visa approvals from the Saudi Government. Therefore, transit visa requests are currently being referred by the Embassy of India in Bahrain to the Embassy of India in Riyadh," the advisory added.

The advisory further said that Indians intending to travel must produce a formal note issued by the Embassy of India in Riyadh to Saudi immigration authorities at the checkpoint before entering Saudi Arabia.

"Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for transit through Saudi Arabia: travellers must have a confirmed air ticket for onward travel to India. Passengers must show the Note Verbale / formal note issued by the Embassy of India in Riyadh to Saudi immigration authorities at the checkpoint before entering Saudi Arabia. The Saudi transit visa will be valid for 72-96 hours. Travelers must leave Saudi Arabia for India within this period," the advisory stated.

"Travelers are advised to plan their travel to the Saudi checkpoint preferably during the daytime. Indian nationals seeking transit visa facilitation may send their requests to: wel2.bahrain@mea.gov.in. Further updates and advisories will be issued by the Embassy as necessary," the embassy added.

The advisory comes as the war has engulfed the Middle East, and Bahrain said an Iranian drone attack damaged a water desalination plant, accusing Tehran of "randomly" targeting civilian infrastructure, as reported by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)