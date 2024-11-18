New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): India will host a 4-day Global Learning and Development Framework (GLDF) Results Management Training in collaboration with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in New Delhi from November 19 to November 22.

The training, which is being organized by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) India will be in collaboration with WADA and with the support from the Japan Sports Agency (JSA) and Japan Anti-Doping Agency (JADA).

Also Read | India Adopting GenAI Faster: 94% of Indian Firms Using Generative AI in at Least 1 Function, Highest Across 19 Country Surveyed, Says Report.

The four-day training see participation of anti-doping professionals and experts from over 10 countries, such as Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Philippines, Brunei, Kyrgyzstan, and Laos, along with representatives from international organizations like the WADA, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), and the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The GLDF Training is an essential initiative under WADA's capacity-building framework.

Also Read | Baltasar Engonga Sex Videos Scandal: Dismissed Anti-Graft Chief in Equatorial Guinea Sent to Jail After Recovery of 400 Sex Tapes Featuring President's Sister and Wives of High-Ranking Officials.

WADA was established in 1999 as an international independent agency to lead a collaborative worldwide movement for doping-free sport. As per WADA's official website, their primary role is thus to develop, harmonize and coordinate anti-doping rules and policies across all sports and countries.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in a press statement noted that the training is designed to enhance the technical expertise of anti-doping practitioners in various programme areas, with this one particularly focused on results management.

Participants will undergo intensive training sessions covering key topics such as case management, adjudication processes, and the application of the World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards. These trainings aim to standardize anti-doping procedures, foster collaboration across nations, and strengthen the global sport integrity framework, the Sports Ministry noted.

The hosting of this event in India reflects the country's proactive role in the anti-doping movement as the country continues to support international collaboration to promote clean sport.

With the growing challenges in ensuring a fair and doping-free sports environment, the WADA GLDF Trainings across different programme areas offer a significant opportunity for knowledge exchange and capacity enhancement among anti-doping practitioners from the participating nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)