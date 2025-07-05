Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Trinidad and Tobago gave a fresh impetus to cultural cooperation. In a significant gesture, PM Modi announced the training of a cohort of Pundits from Trinidad and Tobago and their participation in the 'Geeta Mahotsav' in India, the Joint Statement on the PM's visit noted.

As per the joint statement on the official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it was noted, "Prime Minister Modi announced training for a cohort of Pundits from Trinidad and Tobago in India. These Pundits would also participate in the 'Geeta Mahotsav' in India."

Also Read | PM Modi in Argentina: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Grand Welcome From Indian Diaspora in Buenos Aires (See Pics and Videos).

On the gesture, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, expressed her appreciation and enthusiastically supported the Indian proposal for jointly celebrating Geeta Mahotsav in Trinidad and Tobago, coinciding with the celebrations in India.

Expanding the ambit of cultural cooperation, MEA observed that both leaders noted the progressive role of the bilateral 'Programme of Cultural Exchanges' through which the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation was established in 1997.

Also Read | Texas Floods: 13 Dead, Over 20 Kids From Summer Camps Missing During Major Flash Flooding in US (Watch Videos).

Significantly, an MoU was signed to renew this programme for the period 2025-28. Under the renewed MOU, Trinidad and Tobago will send artists on Percussion (Steel Pan) and other forms of cultural expressions to India to enhance cultural ties with both countries.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for the promotion of Yoga and the Hindi language throughout the country.

As per the joint statement, PM Modi offered to send Yoga trainers from India and support the inclusion of Yoga in the national school curriculum of Trinidad and Tobago.

Notably, Prime Ministers welcomed the revival of Academic Chairs in Hindi and Indian studies at the University of the West Indies, which will help deepen academic and cultural linkages between India and Trinidad and Tobago and promote the dissemination of the ancient wisdom and heritage of Ayurveda.

The two leaders also celebrated the strong sporting ties between the countries, especially the shared passion for cricket. They welcomed the signing of an MoU on Sports Cooperation to foster training, talent exchange, infrastructure development, and joint capacity building. Prime Minister Modi also reiterated his offer to train aspiring young women cricketers from Trinidad and Tobago in India, MEA said in its statement.

On the front of trade and investment, both leaders underscored the need of greater bilateral trade and investment exchanges by encouraging direct channels between the business support organizations of the two countries.

PM Modi's visit to Trinidad and Tobago was the second leg of a five-nation tour from July 2 to July 9, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as digital finance, renewable energy, healthcare, and information technology.

The visit marked the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999 and PM Modi's first visit to the country in his current role. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)