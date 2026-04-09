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New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): India and Turkiye held the 12th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) in the national capital, where the two sides undertook a comprehensive review of the current state of bilateral relations.

The 12th round of FoC was held on Wednesday here.

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The consultations were chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) from the Indian side and Berris Ekinci, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs from Turkish side. The last round of FoC was held in June 2022 in Ankara.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2041850192249680094?s=20

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As per a statement by the MEA, during the consultations, both sides held discussions focused on areas such as trade and investments, tourism, technology and innovation, energy, cooperation in educational and cultural fields, people-to-people ties and the fight against cross-border terrorism.

MEA further noted that the two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations in Turkiye on mutually convenient dates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)