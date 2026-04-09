In a raw and emotionally charged address, media personality and influencer Mia Khalifa took to social media on Thursday to denounce the escalating violence in Lebanon. Referring to the country as her "homeland," Khalifa described the current humanitarian crisis as "dystopian" and questioned the ethics of global powers involved in the conflict. The video, which has quickly gone viral, serves as a stark commentary on the human cost behind recent headlines as the diaspora watches the regional surge in military activity with growing alarm. ‘I Hope You Suffer PTSD’: Mia Khalifa Goes on Rant Against US Troops for Fighting ‘War That’s Not Yours’ (Watch Video)

Mia Khalifa Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Mia Khalifa Reacts to Lebanon Strikes

Mia Khalifa voiced concern over the reported scale of destruction across Lebanon, highlighting the intensity of attacks that allegedly included 160 air strikes within just ten minutes. She pointed to reports that residential buildings and schools were hit, displacing thousands of civilians, while hospitals were also targeted, severely affecting the region’s ability to treat the injured. Khalifa also expressed shock over strikes reportedly impacting cemeteries and funeral gatherings, calling attention to the humanitarian toll as civilians mourned their losses. Her remarks came amid ongoing international discussions around a possible ceasefire, further underscoring the urgency of the situation and the growing concern over civilian safety. Mia Khalifa Shares Super HOT Selfie as She Turns 28 and Fans Cannot Keep Calm (View Sexy Pic)

Mia Khalifa Gets Emotional Over Lebanon

For Khalifa, the crisis is deeply personal. She expressed a painful internal conflict regarding her role as a taxpayer in the West, noting her distress that her own tax dollars are being used to fund military actions against the region she calls home. “We’ve watched a genocide play out before our eyes for decades,” she stated, adding that the intensity has surged to "insane" levels in recent years. During the address, Khalifa suffered a visible emotional breakdown, admitting that despite her fortunate circumstances abroad, the sense of helplessness is overwhelming.

Mia Khalifa Speaks on Lebanon Crisis

Khalifa also drew a sharp contrast between the world's technological aspirations and the persistence of warfare. She questioned a global society that prioritises "scoping out living on the moon" while simultaneously failing to prevent the "overt bombing of sovereign nations." “My thoughts are with everybody in Lebanon right now,” she concluded, struggling to find the words to articulate her grief. Mia Khalifa Speaks for Palestine Amid Hamas Attacks on Israel, Former Pornstar Says 'If You Are Not With Palestinians, Then You Are on Wrong Side of Apartheid'.

Mia Khalifa’s Controversial Statement

The most provocative portion of Khalifa’s message came in the video’s caption, where she levelled serious accusations against the United States and Israel. She categorised the military actions as terrorism and labelled both nations as fascist states. “This is nothing less than TERRORISM enacted by two countries whose war crimes go bar for bar,” she wrote. “America and Israel are terrorist, fascist states with trials at The Hague waiting for both of them one day.” As the international community debates the next steps in the region, Khalifa’s plea ends with a haunting question shared by many, “When will it stop?”

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).