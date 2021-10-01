Dubai [UAE], October 1 (ANI): Underlining the strong support shown by India and the UAE for each other during the pandemic, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said both the countries have shared interest and they are not in competition.

"UAE and India have shared interest. We are not in competition, we complement each other. UAE investors and its leaders are very positive about doing business and expanding trade with India," said Goyal at Dubai Expo 2020.

Goyal will be inaugurating the India Pavilion on October 1 at Dubai Expo 2020.

"Throughout the pandemic, Indians wanted to come back home. But UAE didn't let any Indian go because they did not want them to go. They took care of them like their own family members. It's a huge message about love and affection," the minister said.

Goyal further added that both countries have demonstrated the highest level of friendship during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have supported UAE, wherever we could. They have supported India. This is what I call brotherhood, which will be remembered for many years."

Coinciding with India's celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Dubai Expo 2020 will be a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months, said a Government of India statement.

Among the 192 participating countries, India will have the biggest pavilion in the expo. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this six-month-long expo, which will be ending on March 31, 2022.

The India Pavilion will feature an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. It represents the theme of 'India on the move' and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation, read the statement.

A large number of Indian conglomerates and global companies are also participating. India's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will primarily focus on presenting the unlimited opportunities for the global community to participate in the country's growth story, and benefit from it. (ANI)

