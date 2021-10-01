Dubai, October 1: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be inaugurating the India Pavilion on October 1 at Dubai Expo 2020. Coinciding with India's celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Dubai Expo 2020 will be a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months, said the Government of India statement.

Among the 192 participating countries, India will have the biggest pavilion in the expo. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this six-month-long expo, which will be ending on March 31, 2022. Also Read | Cango: Aiding in the Mobilization of Lower-Tier Cities in China.

The India Pavilion will feature an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. It represents the theme of 'India on the move' and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation, read the statement. Also Read | Adani Group Signs 35-Year BOT Deal To Develop Sri Lanka's Colombo Port.

The States and Union Territories that have confirmed their participation at the India Pavilion along with their delegation for planned B2Gs and G2Gs meetings include Gujarat, Karnataka, Ladakh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. These states will exhibit their culture, food and business opportunities at the India Pavilion.

Large number of Indian conglomerates and global companies are also participating, and the names include Tata Group, Reliance, Adani, Vedanta, Hinduja Group, L&T and UAE based majors such as Lulu group, KEF Holdings, Aster, Malabar Gold, IFFCO etc. In addition several other organizations such as Hindustan Unilever Limited, PepsiCo, HSBC, ITC, Facebook, Ease My Trip, Oyo, Standard Chartered Bank, Trident Group, Baidyanath, Apollo Hospital, Sun International, MIKO, Daawat Rice, Bank of Baroda, Patanjali, Dabur, BLS International, , Petrochem, Nikai, Al Dobowi, Shycocan, NPCI, Jagran Lake City University, Air India, and ICICI Bank and to name a few, said the release.

India's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will primarily focus on presenting the unlimited opportunities for the global community to participate in the country's growth story, and benefit from it, added the release.

In keeping with the themes of the Expo, visitors will get a glimpse of Indian innovations and successes in the fields of Space Technology, Robotics, Electric Mobility, Edu-tech, e-Commerce, Energy, Cybersecurity, Healthcare, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain.

11 key themes will be represented at the India Pavilion, viz, Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods and Water, said the release.

Talking about India's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, Ambassador of India to the UAE, Pavan Kapoor said, "It is very clear that by sheer dint of our proportion of population, by our connections that we have here, we'll be the largest participant at the Dubai Expo".

Showcasing the country's innovation potential and capabilities, an 'Indian Innovation Hub' has been developed to offer a platform for the budding innovators and startups to showcase their capabilities.

India Pavilion has also invited young Indian school students, especially from aspirational districts of India to attend the World Expo. The travel of these meritorious children will be timed to coincide with the celebration of 50 years of UAE's independence, added the release.

