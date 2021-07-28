New York [US], July 28 (ANI): India will continue to extend all possible assistance to the Sudan government and its people as they move ahead to consolidate the gains made in the last three years, said the country's Ambassador to United Nations.

The Permanent Representative of India to the UN, TS Tirumurti on Tuesday (local time) made these remarks at the United Nations Security Council briefing on UN-African Union Mission in Darfur, (UNAMID) drawdown.

"We will continue to extend all possible assistance to Sudan and its people as they move ahead to consolidate the gains made in the last three years," India's Ambassador said.

New Delhi's engagement with the African continent has been multifaceted, with projects implemented under Indian lines of credit, capacity-building initiatives, and cooperation in a range of sectors.

As an importer of fruits, nuts, grains and pulses from the continent, Indian congruence with African countries in the agriculture sector is expanding.

"A historical solidarity is today a modern partnership," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said in a tweet during his recent trip to Kenya.

India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nation Security Council. They are also members of the Commonwealth. Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has longstanding ties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)