Kathmandu [Nepal], January 20 (ANI): India on Tuesday handed over the first tranche of election-related assistance to Nepal at a ceremony ahead of the national polls scheduled for March.

According to a release issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the ceremony was organised at Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs, and the tranche of election-related assistance was handed over to Nepal's Minister for Home Affairs, Om Prakash Aryal.

Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Rakesh Pandey, handed over the trance which consisted of more than 60 double-cab pickup vehicles along with other supplies.

"The Charge d'Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, Dr. Rakesh Pandey, handed over more than 60 double-cab pickup vehicles and other supplies, that are a part of the assistance sought by the Government of Nepal, in connection with preparations for the upcoming elections in the country," the release stated.

Nepal's Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal thanked the Government and people of India for the vehicles and supplies and appreciated the deep and comprehensive nature of ties between India and Nepal.

According to the release, India has been providing election-related assistance to Nepal since 2008. This includes around 2,400 vehicles supplied to various ministries and departments, including the Election Commission. For the upcoming elections, India plans to provide about 650 vehicles to be delivered in separate batches over the coming weeks.

"Based on requests by the Government of Nepal, India has been providing election-related support to Nepal since 2008. This includes about 2,400 vehicles that have been gifted by the Government of India for various ministries and departments in Nepal including the Election Commission. For the upcoming elections, the assistance provided by India includes about 650 vehicles, which will continue to be delivered in separate batches, over the next few weeks," the release added.

The ongoing cooperation and support from the Indian side not only reflect the multifaceted, multisectoral development partnership between the two countries but also symbolise the deep mutual trust and friendship between the people of India and Nepal.

The Himalayan Nation will go to the polls on March 5 to elect new members for its House of Representatives. (ANI)

