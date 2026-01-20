Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): An accident involving three vehicles occurred near Gandhigram Road, close to Silver Bridge Cafe in Mumbai on Monday night, where an electric luxury car cut into an autorickshaw's path that collided with Akshay Kumar's escort vehicle, officials said.

According to Inspector Shaukat Rajak Inamdar of Juhu Police Station, the incident took place around 9:15 PM on January 19, while police were clearing traffic due to congestion.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: CAQM Revokes GRAP-IV Restrictions As Air Quality Improves Marginally in National Capital.

One car serving as an escort vehicle for actor Akshay Kumar, driven by a police officer, was being driven when an autorickshaw from behind collided with its rear, Inspector Inamdar informed, adding that the collision occurred after an electric luxury car cut into the rickshaw's path.

The autorickshaw became lodged under the escort vehicle and had to be extricated with the assistance of the fire brigade. Both the rickshaw driver and passenger were immediately taken to the hospital by the police for medical treatment, Inspector Inamdar said.

Also Read | What Is RailOne App? As Indian Railways Offer 3% Discounts on Unreserved Tickets Booked via RailOne, Know All About the ‘Super App’.

"On January 19, around 9:15 PM, an accident occurred near Gandhigram Road, close to Silver Bridge Cafe, involving an Innova, an auto-rickshaw, and an electric Mercedes. The Innova vehicle was an escort vehicle assigned to Akshay Kumar, driven by a police officer. At that time, traffic was being cleared due to a traffic jam," Inspector Inamdar told ANI.

"The Innova was only being driven, and the auto-rickshaw coming from behind collided with the rear of the Innova because the electric Mercedes cut into the rickshaw's path. The rickshaw got stuck in the rear of the Innova and had to be removed with the help of the fire brigade. The police immediately sent the rickshaw driver and passenger to the hospital for medical treatment," the police official said.

Inspector Inamdar stated that the driver responsible for the accident, Radheshyam Rai, has been arrested. A case has been registered under Sections 281, 125A, and 125B of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Samhita), and the investigation is being conducted by a Police Sub Inspector.

"The driver of the car that caused the accident, Radheshyam Rai, has been arrested by the police... The police have registered a case under Sections 281, 125A, and 125B of the BNS. The investigation is being conducted by PSI Pathak," he added.

Meanwhile, videos from the accident site emerged online, capturing locals helping authorities pull an injured man safely from the wreckage. The auto-rickshaw driver also sustained injuries, and his condition is "serious", as per his brother.

"The incident took place at around 8:30 pm. My brother's rickshaw was completely destroyed. His condition is serious. Our only request is that my brother gets proper medical treatment, the required medicines, and compensation be provided for the damaged rickshaw," Mohammed Sameer, brother of the auto-rickshaw's driver, told ANI.

Akshay Kumar is yet to comment on the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)