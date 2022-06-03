Washington, Jun 3 (PTI) Eminent Indian-American and major fund raiser Ajay Jain Bhutoria has been named as Deputy National Finance Chair of the ruling Democratic party in the US.

Silicon Valley-based Bhutoria is a successful entrepreneur and is considered to be one of the major fund raisers for the Democratic Party and US President Joe Biden.

With a proven track record and decades of combined experience raising the resources to elect Democrats up and down the ballot, Bhutoria is the only Asian-American to hold this role this year, a media release said.

Bhutoria also serves on the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (US HHS).

An influential and passionate champion for the South Asian and greater AAPI community, he has fought tirelessly to advance equity, justice, and opportunities for AAPIs across the nation, with a strong focus on small business growth, strong education, tackling hate crimes, advancing technology and fair immigration, the release said.

Bhutoria has been recognised by numerous US Congressmen, US Senators, California Legislators, as well as the State governors and former US presidents. For his service to the community, he has also received the South Asian Global Leadership Award and the AAPI Community Hero Award.

