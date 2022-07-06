Indian Army troops deployed in MONUSCO (United Nations Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo) as part of a Multilateral United Nations Peacekeeping Force

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Indian Army continues to play a lead role in United Nations Peacekeeping with its presence in eight out of 14 United Nations Missions worldwide and currently has over 5,400 military personnel deployed in challenging circumstances under the United Nations flag.

In defence of the mandate and in the interest of world peace, Indian army contingents have carried out a number of operations earning the respect of the United Nations, the international community, and the local population. The professionalism and gallant action of Indian peacekeepers have been recognized by the United Nations, read a press release by the Indian Army.

Indian Army has a large presence in United Nations Missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon, South Sudan, Golan Heights, Syria, Western Sahara, Abyei, and Cyprus. India is also deploying an infantry Battalion Group in United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

India has so far provided 15 Force Commanders, two Military Advisors, one Deputy Military Advisor to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, two Divisions Commanders, and eight Deputy Force Commanders in various United Nations Missions.

Notably, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday (local time) appointed Lieutenant-General Mohan Subramanian of India as Force Commander, United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian of India as his new Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)," read a UN press release.

Lieutenant General Subramanian succeeded Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar of India to whom the Secretary-General said he "is grateful for his tireless dedication, invaluable service and effective leadership as UNMISS Force Commander."

He has a distinguished military career with the Indian Army spanning over 36 years.

Most recently, he served as the General Officer Commanding, Military Region (Operational and Logistic Readiness Zone) in central India, contributing to the Army's operational and logistic preparedness.

Previously, he served as the Additional Director General for Procurement and Equipment Management at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) (2019-2021), General Officer Commanding a Strike Infantry Division (2018-2019), Deputy General Officer Commanding of Infantry Division (2015-2016) and Commander of a Mountain Brigade (2013-2014) among other appointments within the Indian Armed Forces.

He also served as India's Defence Attache to Viet Nam, Laos and Cambodia (2008-2012) and as a Staff Officer with the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone in 2000. Lieutenant General Subramanian holds two masters of philosophy degrees in defence and management studies as well as Social Sciences. In addition to Tamil, he is fluent in English and Hindi. (ANI)

